Jonathan Majors is facing criminal charges.

The “Creed III” star has been charged with assault and harassment following his arrest over an incident in New York over the weekend involving a woman, BBC News reported.

Majors was arrested on Saturday after police were called to an apartment over a “domestic dispute,” in which a 30-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by the actor.

The actor has been charged with multiple counts of assault in the third degree, as well as three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree and harassment in the second degree, according to Variety.

Police said that the woman, who has not been named, was taken to hospital with minor head and neck injuries.

The woman alleged that Majors had slapped her and “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

Majors was let out of police custody shortly after his arrest, and his lawyers have denied any wrongdoing, casting the 33-year-old actor as being the true victim of the altercation.

His lawyers also claim to have video footage from the vehicle where the incident happened, which would support their account, along with witnesses who can back the actor up.

They also said that the woman, who was known to Majors, has recanted her allegations, and that they expect the charges against the actor will be dropped.