Emily Ratajkowski is friends with Harry Styles’ ex Olivia Wilde, so it’s no surprise she wasn’t thrilled about the pair locking lips over the weekend.

Ratajkowski was recently pictured kissing Styles on the street in Tokyo. Just a few weeks ago, Ratajkowski and Wilde were seen partying at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars bash together.

They’d also been seen dancing along to Styles’ hits at his Paris “Love On Tour” gig last summer.

More pictures of Olivia Wilde and emily ratajkowski at Harry’s show last night🥂 ( credit to the owners for these pictures ) pic.twitter.com/iSayza0U4l — Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde updates🍋🍋 (@Holiviaa1) July 6, 2022

According to a source, Ratajkowski has now been “begging” Wilde “for forgiveness,” Page Six reported.

“This is a betrayal,” the insider said of the kiss.

Despite Ratajkowski reportedly wanting to make things right between her and Wilde, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director allegedly wants “nothing to do with this mess.”

“She is staying far away from this and taking the high road,” a source said.

“She is focused on her kids and her work,” they added.

Styles and Wilde split in November after nearly two years together.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski is in the midst of a divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she split with last year after four years of marriage. They share son Sylvester, 2, together.

Since her break-up, EmRata has also been romantically linked to celebs including Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Eric André, Jack Greer and DJ Orazio Rispo.