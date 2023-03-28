Click to share this via email

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR" at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked more loved-up than ever as they walked the red carpet at the “Air” premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Lopez and Affleck stopped for a kiss while posing for photographers at the bash.

The singer dressed to impress, as per usual, donning a neon green and silver beaded gown, that she teamed with a chic up ‘do.

Affleck, on the other hand, looked dapper in a navy velvet suit and blue shirt and tie.

Affleck directs and stars in the new “Air” movie, which “follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.”

Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis and Chris Tucker are also among the star-studded cast.

Affleck recently told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman of directing his longtime friend Damon in the movie: “I mean, he’s just so good. You know, it’s true. I think he’s kind of, I hate to say, like, kind of underappreciated.

“You don’t realize what a sublime actor he is because it’s so understated.

“He just has the capacity to find the character and say the lines and have it feel like completely authentic. And it’s not a showy skill.”

