Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The “Air” premiere was a family affair.

On Monday, the new film about the creation of Nike’s Air Jordan, starring Matt Damon and directed by Ben Affleck, had its premiere in Hollywood.

READ MORE: Viola Davis Says It ‘Blew My Mind’ When Michael Jordan Personally Picked Her To Play His Mom In ‘Air’

Damon was on hand, walking the red carpet, and he brought along his whole family.

Posing for photos alongside the actor were his wife, Luciana, and their daughters Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12.

Ben Affleck, Viola Davis and Matt Damon – Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Affleck and co-star Viola Davis were also at the premiere, and they all made sure to pose for pics together as well.

The film tells the story of Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, who came up with a way to improve sales by betting it all on then-rookie Michael Jordan.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Pack On The PDA As They Kiss On ‘Air’ Premiere Red Carpet

Affleck also stars in the film, playing Nike founder Phil Knight, with Davis playing Jordan’s mother Deloris.

Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina and Chris Tucker also star.

“Air” opens in theatres April 5.