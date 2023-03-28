Nick Cannon discussed the financial support he gives to the mothers of his 12 kids during an interview with Hot 104.1 on Monday.

The host called himself a “provider,” but then clarified what he meant by that, according to Page Six.

He revealed he doesn’t give the moms a “monthly allowance” or a “set amount” of money, but does give them whatever they need.

Cannon shared, “I don’t give myself that [guideline]. What they need, they get it.”

He continued, “There’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive.”

Cannon gushed over the mothers to his children, “Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that’s the best gift any man could ask for.

“Regardless of what goes on in any scenario … I’ll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children.”

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, as well as having Rise, 6 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 4 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 3 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 9 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 6 months, with LaNisha Cole.