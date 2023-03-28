Click to share this via email

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t one to let trolls’ comments get her down.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Story on Monday to respond to the backlash she faced over a snap showing multiple plates of food in the bathroom.

People criticized Kardashian for having a burger on the toilet, as well as strawberries, chicken fingers and more plates on the tiles next to a run bath.

The image was shared among others on Instagram on Monday.

One person posted, “Food on the toilet 😮 that’s nasty.”

Another added, “Food on the commode and bathroom floor 😳 no ma’am 👣👣👣”

A third wrote, “Food in the bathroom is not the move 🤢”

Noticing the criticism, Kardashian shared a grab of the Insta Story pic, alongside the caption: “The comments about this photo” along with numerous spiral eyes emojis, showing she was a bit confused by the response.

Credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

She then confirmed the set-up was for a photo shoot, tagging photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker previously shared the shot from their collab with Daring Foods, showing him swigging wine while Kardashian chowed down in the bathtub.