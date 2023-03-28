Brian Cox is setting the record straight about those comments he made about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The “Succession” star previously claimed Meghan “knew what she was getting into” when she and Harry tied the knot in May 2018.

She and Harry have made multiple allegations against the royals in their tell-all Netflix documentary, as well as that 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

After Cox’s Haute Living New York interview hit headlines, he told the Radio Times that his comments were “taken out of context.”

He said, according to Page Six, “I’m a bit angry about that because that whole thing has been taken out of context. I actually have enormous sympathy for them.”

Cox suggested Meghan had been tempted by a fairytale that didn’t have a happy ending.

“They’re the product of an institution which is moribund and shouldn’t exist anymore,” he insisted.

“But that’s a difficult situation where [Meghan] comes from, and it’s understandable that she sees something [appealing] – and it does look like a fairytale. But it was a fairytale that went horribly wrong.”

“I think they’re victims,” Cox said of the Sussexes.

The actor was previously quoted as saying that Meghan had “the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s**t we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams.”

The star said, referencing their infamous royal exit in March 2020, “You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off.

“I mean, she knew what she was getting into.”

Meghan previously claimed she didn’t know much about the royals before she started dating Harry.