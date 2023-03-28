Click to share this via email

Tom Sandoval is opening up a little.

Amid the ongoing “Scandoval” cheating scandal involving co-star Raquel Leviss, the “Vanderpump Rules” star spoke with a TMZ reporter.

Asked if the scandal has affected his restaurant business with co-star Tom Schwartz, the reality star said, “Of course,” adding, “It’s been rough.”

When it comes to his own future as the scandal plays out, Sandoval said, “They say time heals all wounds, so we just have to wait and see what happens.”

Last month, the shocking news broke that Sandoval and Leviss had been having an affair for several months.

After learning the news, Sandoval’s girlfriend Ariana Madix ended their relationship, though much of the fallout is still to be seen in the upcoming “Vanderpump” reunion special.

When asked if he wishes he could go back and change things, Sandoval responded, “Hindsight’s always 20/20, man.”

He also explained why he thinks he’s received more heat than others on the show who have been caught up in cheating scandals.

“I just think it was really unexpected,” Sandoval admitted.