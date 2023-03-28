Season 3 of “The White Lotus” will reportedly take place in Thailand.

While HBO has yet to confirm the upcoming season’s new location, several sources close to production told Variety that the Southeast Asian country will be the show’s new destination.

The first two seasons of the hit HBO series were shot at Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii and Italy and season 3 is said to follow with one of the luxury hotel giant’s four properties in Thailand.

Spread across the city, country, jungle and the beach, Four Seasons’ Thailand resorts are located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle.

During the season 2 finale, in a clip following the credits, series creator Mike White hinted that it’s possible season 3 will head to Asia.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White explained of the series themes in the clip. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

While season 3 production has yet to commence, sources report that White has been in Thailand, site searching. Details surrounding the third season, such as the cast, also remain under wraps, however fans can assume that a fresh batch of new faces will be travelling to Asia.