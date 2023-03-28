Not getting to perform in Brazil wasn’t stopping Drake from having a good time.

On Saturday evening, the Canadian rapper was spotted with 50 Cent at a Miami strip club, just a night before his cancelled Lollapalooza Brazil headlining gig.

READ MORE: Drake Drops Out Of Lollapalooza Brazil Hours Before Performance

Drake x 50 Cent spotted in the club together 👀https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/X9mZGOFtrC — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 26, 2023

Sunday morning, merely hours before he was supposed to take the stage, the festival released a statement announcing that Drake’s performance was cancelled.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Drake is without members of his sound and production team, essential to the realization of the Lollapalooza show in Sao Paulo. Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brazil. Unfortunately, this is beyond his control. Sorry,” they said, as translated by TMZ.

READ MORE: Drake ‘Humbled’ A Woman At A Party In His Toronto Home, According To Viral TikTok

After video emerged of Drake at the Booby Trap on the River club the night before the gig, some fans were angry and criticized him on social media.

@Drake I'm dropping by to say that you are the worst artist in the whole world. Over 100,000 people have bought tickets to see your show today and you just cancel hours before because you're hungover after a night out with 50 Cent. #Lollapalooza #Drake — Eduh (@LoveEduh) March 26, 2023