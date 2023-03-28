Click to share this via email

Ben Affleck, center, taunts Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka as they arrive at the world premiere of "Air," - Photo: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Ben Affleck steals the show at the “Air” red carpet.

“Air” tells the story of the rise of the sneaker brand Air Jordan, with Affleck directing and starring as Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike. The film also sees the actor reunite with his longtime friend and frequent collaborator Matt Damon, who plays American executive Sonny Vaccaro.

Here are the top Ben Affleck moments from “Air” Premiere –

1. Photobombing A Co-Star

After posing for glamorous photos himself, the star cheekily photobombed his co-star Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka at the Regency Village Theatre event.

Bateman dressed in a handsome all-black suit while his wife was glittering in a silver and black minidress.

Eventually Bateman noticed, laughing at his friend’s stunts, and the trio took proper photos together.

Ben Affleck, right, greets Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka as they arrive at the world premiere of “Air,” Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. – Photo: AP Photo/Ashley Landis/CP Images

2. Affleck, The Mediator

Among the many celebs at the premiere of “Air” was Jimmy Kimmel! Affleck stepped in between (literally) ‘feuding’ celebs Kimmel and Damon to answer questions from the media.

Ben Affleck plays mediator in the battle of Matt Damon vs Jimmy Kimmel at the premiere of #AIRMovie pic.twitter.com/PRcdvtvCu3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 28, 2023

3. Who Doesn’t Like Red Carpet PDA?

Affleck’s plus one for the evening was his wife and Grammy-nominated superstar Jennifer Lopez. With the two showing their love was as strong as ever, JLo and Affleck shared a smooch on the red carpet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Amazon Studios’ World Premiere of “AIR” at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“Air” arrives in theatres on April 5.