BTS’ Jung Kook is Calvin Klein’s latest global brand ambassador.

The company announced Tuesday that the K-pop superstar was starring in their Spring 2023 collections campaign for Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear.

Jung Kook made his debut, posing in an array of sizzling snaps shot by Park Jong Ha. He donned the brand’s ’90s straight denim and body jeans, relaxed fit denim shirt, oversized denim jacket and relaxed fit standard logo crewneck tee.

Jung Kook for Calvin Klein. Credit: PARK JONG HA

The musician said in a statement, “I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador. This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me.

“My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

Jonathan Bottomley, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Calvin Klein, added, “We pride ourselves on identifying globally relevant talent whose cultural impact and values align with our own. Jung Kook is one of the world’s most popular artists; he possesses a rare ability to connect with international audiences through both his music and his style. We’re fortunate and excited to have him join the Calvin Klein team.”

The campaign launches globally today, March 28.

The shoot comes after Calvin Klein launched its “Calvins or nothing” campaign earlier this month, featuring Kendall Jenner, Michael B. Jordan, FKA Twigs and more. See more from the campaign here.