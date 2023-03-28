NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Melissa Joan Hart discusses "A Very Nutty Christmas" with the Build Series at Build Studio on November 27, 2018 in New York City.

Melissa Joan Hart believes “enough is enough.”

In an Instagram video, the actress shared her experience being nearby this week’s school shooting in Nashville, including helping a class of young kids escape the school.

Explaining that she lives in Nashville, a visibly emotional Hart said, “My kids go to school right next to the school where there was a shooting today. We moved here from Connecticut, where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity. Luckily, we are all okay.”

She then shared how she and her husband actually helped a class of kindergarten students who were running from the school.

“My husband and I were on our way to school for conferences, and luckily our kids weren’t in today, and we helped a class of kindergarteners across a busy highway, that were climbing out of the woods, they were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school,” she said, breaking into tears. “So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there. We helped a mom reunite with her children.”

Finally, Hard added, “I don’t know what to say anymore. It is just.. Enough is enough. And just pray. Pray for the families.”

Three children and three adults were killed in the shooting at The Covenant School Presbyterian private school in Nashville on Monday, along with the 28-year-old assailant.