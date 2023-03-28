Click to share this via email

Tom Brady is enjoying some well-earned rest on the beach.

The athlete shared a photo of his family enjoying some fun in the sun to his Instagram.

He captioned the post, “Beach day with the crew 🤟🏻☀️🏈”.

The carousel of photos included shots of the former NFL athlete showing off his skills with some beach football, throwing the pigskin back and forth with his son, 15-year-old Jack, and catching some waves with his surfboard.

Brady made sure to give his clothing brand a shout-out in the comments as well, adding, “@bradybrand swimsuit always”.

The beach getaway comes after his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s tell-all interview where she refuted the rumours that their divorce came about after an “ultimatum” she gave the athlete regarding his retirement from professional sports.

She also emphasized the continued love and support between the two, adding that she would “cheer for him forever.”