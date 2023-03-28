Click to share this via email

Drew Barrymore was either really excited to welcome guests Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler to her daytime talk show — or simply having a hot flash.

In a clip from “The Drew Barrymore Show” that the host shared on Instagram, she can be seen flushing as she speaks with the “Murder Mystery 2” co-stars.

“I am so hot, I think I’m having my first perimenopause hot flashes,” she said, removing her blazer and fanning herself with her hands.

“For the first time, I think I’m having my first hot flash — whoa!” she added.

“I’m so sorry, do you feel this?” Barrymore asked Aniston. “Or maybe I’m just that excited.”

Barrymore told the two that she’d recently participated on a panel about menopause and offered her amazement that she’d experience her first hot flash on live television.

“Well, I’m so glad I have this moment documented,” Barrymore added, laughing.

In the caption to the video, Barrymore wrote, “I either had my first perimenopause hot flash or got really excited to see @jenniferaniston and @adamsandler! Maybe both?”

Quipped Sandler: “It’s supposed to come with, like, a very heavy like anger mood swing. Maybe you can bring that out soon, too?”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on Global.