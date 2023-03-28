Click to share this via email

Lil Nas X is looking for romance a little closer to home.

The musician revealed during his episode of “The Late Late Show” with James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” that he’s stopped using the celebrity dating app Raya.

“I used to use Raya. I think I stopped using Raya… It just like, fell off for me and I just started to meet people in person,” he explained.

According to the star, the allure of dating other celebrities wore off for him and he was interested in dating someone with less recognition.

“Raya is just very famous, everyone’s famous on there,” he said. “I’ve met quite a few famous guys. I think I’ve come to know that I don’t like dating famous people.”

When Corden asked whether any of Lil Nas X’s old flames appeared on the show, he was bashful.

“For sure,” he admitted, but kept their identities secret.

That didn’t stop the late show host from trying to guess at his former romances, hilariously suggesting he had been involved with Michael Bublé.

“Michael Bublé? Yeah, you caught me,” he joked.

Bublé has been married to actress Luisana Lopilato since 2011.

While the “Montero” singer didn’t reveal any names, he was last linked to Yai Ariza, his costar in the “That’s What I Want” music video.