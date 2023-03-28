Get ready for another “Trolls” adventure, hitting theatres later this fall.

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick are returning to lend their voices to Branch and Queen Poppy, who are now bona fide sweethearts in “Trolls Band Together”.

In the third entry in Dreamworks’ animated franchise, the Trolls embark on a mission to save Troll Village’s legendary boy band, BroZone, featuring Branch’s long-lost older brothers, voiced by an ensemble cast including Eric André, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs and Troye Sivan.

“After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple,” reads the official synopsis.

“As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past,” the synopsis continues. “He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Sivan), John Dory (André), Spruce (Diggs) and Clay (Cudi). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since. But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains — Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) — Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.”

“Trolls Band Together” premieres in theatres on Nov. 17.