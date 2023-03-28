Victoria Pedretti is taking a stand against the sexualization of Hollywood.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the “You” star shared a nude selfie along with the story of a time a “well-known” actor claimed her masturbated to her multiple times.

“On my bday last year a ‘well known’ actor walked up to me at a party and said, ‘I’ve jacked off to you so many times,’” she wrote during her 28th birthday last week, via Page Six.

“I was shocked by the audacity. This is AFTER he expressed how much he RESPECTED me as an actor lol,” she continued.

Pedretti then went on to decry the way women can present modestly, but still be sexualized by from strangers.

“Sometimes I enjoy modesty, sometimes I don’t,” she wrote. “It’s a joke to think that my own modesty will protect me from any disrespect I may experience as a femme body.”

Despite the negativity surrounding the story, she capped off the post with a “shout out” to her body, writing, “I love you. You’re mine.”

While it’s unclear whether the post was deleted due to Instagram guidelines or whether the actress deleted it herself, her fans were nonetheless supportive of the actress for speaking her truth.

On a separate Instagram post, fans commented positively, with one writing, “I’m sorry that ig took down your birthday post. Keep resisting and living your truth, we love you, and happy happy 28th birthday ❤️”

“insta took down ur post bc they’re intimidated. love u queen,” wrote another.