Priyanka Chopra got her start in Bollywood movies in her native India before heading to Hollywood when she was cast as the lead in ABC drama “Quantico”.

In a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard” podcast, she reveals why she chose to leave Bollywood for greener pastures in the U.S., despite the success she was experiencing in India.

“I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me for reasons… I had beef with people. I was tired of the politics. I was just like, ‘I need a break,’” she divulged, via Variety.

“Quantico” proved to the perfect vehicle to introduce her to U.S television viewers and Chopra did not take the opportunity lightly.

“I read the pilots. I knew what the tone of the show was. And I worked with an acting coach. I did the diligence when I went in,” she explained.

“And when I got the job, I realized that that’s all it takes. And that comes very naturally to me — prep,” she added. “So, with every job that I have gotten from smaller roles in features that I did, which I needed to build my English language filmography, I had a lot of people who knew me from my Indian film days, questioning why I went to Hollywood to do small parts and B-grade movies, is what they would say.”