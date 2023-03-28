Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Fans are gathering in record numbers for the last season of HBO’s “Succession”.

The streamer reports that the premiere episode for season 4 drew in an audience of 2.3 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts. It marks a record high for the series, up 62% compared to last season’s premiere (1.4M) and 33% compared to last season’s finale (1.7M).

READ MORE: ‘Succession’ Cast Reveals What’s Most At Stake Following The Season 4 Premiere (Exclusive)

Sunday’s numbers were 51% ahead the season 2 premiere of “The White Lotus”, only surpassed by “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” and “Euphoria” among recent HBO series.

In the lead-up to the final season, “Succession” has seen an increase in viewership on streaming platforms, with last week’s viewing numbers four times the previous week’s.

The series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

READ MORE: ‘Succession’ Cast Dance To ‘Call Me Maybe’ In Celebration Of Season 4

The fourth season is already receiving rave reviews from critics, receiving a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes so far.

The 10-episode season 4 of “Succession” debuted on March 26.