Nicolas Cage has delivered an impressive array of memorable performances over the years, but it’s safe to say his upcoming turn as Dracula in the horror-comedy “Renfield” promises to be unlike any other.

Speaking with Insider, “Renfield” director Chris McKay reveals that Cage took the role so seriously that he remained in character as the iconic vampire even when cameras weren’t rolling.

“Whatever scene we did he would still be 100-per-cent living in that attitude after we stopped shooting,” McKay said.

“So if he’s a little frosty in the scene he’s going to have a little bit of that between takes,” he explained. “But still up for whatever we were doing.”

In fact, McKay recalled that Cage would stay in character during “a real conversation” about how to shoot a scene, “covered head to toe in Dracula makeup and costume” at the time.

“Sometimes he couldn’t even bend his body very much because he’s got a whole body appliance on,” McKay added. “So he’s Dracula whether he wants to be Dracula or not.”

“In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, ‘X-Men’ franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar winner Nicolas Cage),” reads the film’s official synopsis. “Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency. ”

In addition to Cage and Hoult, the film also features Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz and Adrian Martinez.

“Renfield” hits theatres on Friday, April 14.