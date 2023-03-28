The first trailer has arrived for “Master Gardener”, the latest from writer-director Paul Schrader.

Schrader, screenwriter of such films as “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull”, has assembled an impressive cast headed by Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver and Quintessa Swindell.

READ MORE: ‘Taxi Driver’/’Raging Bull’ Screenwriter Paul Schrader Slams Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho: ‘It Fails In Every Area’

The film focuses on Narvel Roth (Edgerton), meticulous horticulturist of Gracewood Gardens, where he’s devoted his life to tending to the grounds of the historic estate owned by wealthy widow Mrs. Haverhill (Weaver).

VVS Films

When his employer insists that he take her wayward and troubled great-niece Maya (Swindell) under his wing as his a new apprentice, chaos enters Narvel’s spartan existence, unlocking dark secrets from a buried violent past that threaten them all.

“Master Gardener” debuts on May 19.