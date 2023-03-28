Now that he’s exited “The Daily Show” after seven years, Trevor Noah has announced his next gig — which will see him return to his native South Africa.

According to a release from Prime Video, Noah has signed on to host the first South African version of “LOL: Last One Laughing”.

The series is set to launch in 2024, reports Variety, and will feature Noah as host while 10 famous South African comedians and entertainers pull out all the stops to make their fellow comics crack up while simultaneously trying to maintain a straight face.

The winner walks away with 1 million Rand (more than US$50,000), earmarked for a South African charity of the winner’s choosing.

“I’m excited to be back home to host Prime Video’s first South African Original, ‘LOL: Last One Laughing,’ and to have a chance to connect with my home audience,” said Noah in a statement. “I am equally delighted for the opportunity to be working alongside my fellow home-grown comedy stars on a show that not only entertains but gives back to the South African production and charity communities.”

“We are delighted to be announcing Trevor’s momentous return home to South Africa as the host of Prime Video’s first South African Original, ‘LOL: Last One Laughing,’” said Ned Mitchell, head of Africa and Middle East Originals at Prime Video. “Comedy, in all its forms, shines among South Africa’s most valuable treasures. Together with an A-list roster of this country’s incredible home-grown comedic talent competing for a great charitable cause, Trevor and Prime Video are demonstrating the depth of our shared ambition to invest and elevate the very best of South Africa for audiences locally and around the world.”

The South African version of “LOL” is the latest in a franchise that has been launched in more than 20 international territories, with Jay Baruchel having hosted the Canadian version.