For years, Los Angeles-based Hillsong Church had been a popular place of worship for celebrities, attracting the likes of Justin Bieber, Chris Pratt and Kendall Jenner — until now-disgraced pastor Carl Lentz was hit with multiple scandals, including the revelation of an affair, accusations of covering up child sexual abuse, and embezzling church funds.

FX’s “The Secrets of Hillsong”, a new four-episode investigative documentary series explores the rise and fall of the controversial church, featuring the first interviews with former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz since their ouster from the church, and based on the explosive original reporting by Vanity Fair journalists Alex French and Dan Adler.

“The Secrets of Hillsong also features poignant conversations with many of the congregants navigating the still-unfolding global reckoning as the church faces a rash of fresh revelations,” notes the series’ synopsis, with interviewees including former congregants as well as others connected to the Hillsong saga, including Tiff Perez, Ashley Jones and Mary Jones, Josh Canfield, Janice Lagata, Geoff Bullock, David Shoebridge, David Cowdrey, Tanya Levin and many others. “With fresh reporting and analysis from journalists, historians and policymakers, ‘The Secrets of Hillsong’ goes beyond the sensational headlines and behind the velvet rope to examine the church’s long pattern of covering up misconduct to protect itself,” the synopsis adds.

“With the depth and clarity of this project owed to the excellent reporting of Vanity Fair, and the perspectives of those speaking out for the very first time, we have been committed to telling a well-rounded and definitive story of Hillsong,” said executive producer and head of documentary, Scout Productions, Joel Chiodi. “Because of these voices, along with unprecedented access to Carl and Laura Lentz, ‘The Secrets of Hillsong’ offers new insights into how decades of scandal and corruption went unchecked within the church, and more importantly, what it meant for the community left in their rubble.”

“Uncovering stories that contend with power and the people who hold it is core to Vanity Fair‘s mission,” said Agnes Chu, president of Condé Nast Entertainment. “Thanks to stellar reporting by Alex French and Dan Adler, and the courage of those who stepped forward to share their experiences, we know that power–and its systemic abuse over people seeking faith and community — is central to the Hillsong collapse. I’m grateful to our partners at Scout Productions, and to FX for helping us bring this eye-opening story to light.”

“The Secrets of Hillsong” premieres Friday, May 19.