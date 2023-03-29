Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court during an objection by her attorney at her trial, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Park City, Utah.

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s children are speaking out. On Tuesday, Moses, 16, and Apple, 18, had their past depositions read allowed in court by lawyers, rather than taking the stand in their mom’s ongoing ski accident trial.

Paltrow is being sued by Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, over a 2016 ski accident at Deer Valley Resort.

In his deposition, Moses, who was 9 at the time of the incident, noted that while he “did not see the actual collision” he recalled the immediate aftermath of it.

“When I skied over, I heard my mom yelling at the guy,” he said. “She was saying something along the lines of, ‘What the F-word. You just ran into me.'”

Moses additionally denied that he’d called for his mom before the crash, something that Sanderson’s legal team suggested could have caused Paltrow to run into their client.

Then, in Apple’s deposition, she said that, like her brother, she did not see the collision itself.

“I did hear some commotion but I was further down, so I decided to continue to go down to the lodge,” Apple, who was 11 at the time, said, before sharing what Paltrow told her over lunch after the crash.

“I noticed she looked a bit shocked, and I asked what had happened, and she said, ‘This A-hole ran into me. He ran right into my back,'” Apple said of her mom. “And I remember she did this motion saying he ran into her back and they both went down.”