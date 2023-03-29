Katy Perry has been staying away from alcohol.

On Monday night, the “American Idol” judge attended a curated cocktail event in New York, but she revealed to People that she wasn’t actually consuming any liquor.

“I’ve been sober for five weeks today,” she said, explaining that she’s agreed to a three-month no-alcohol pact with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

“I’ve been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit,” Perry joked, pretending to wipe tears from her eyes.

Her fellow “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan popped over to ask if she was planning on breaking the pact to have a drink at the event.

“No, girl! I can’t cave,” Perry said. “I made a promise. Three months.”

Thankfully, the bar at the cocktail event had plenty of non-alcoholic options available, including Perry’s own De Soi line of alcohol-free apéritifs, which she launched last year.

“Well, I’m 37, so I definitely can’t drink like I was in my 20s,” she explained at the time.

“On a weekday, having a couple [of alcoholic drinks] will take me out of the presence game for the next day or two. So I like to have a bit of self-control on the weekdays and then have dinners with friends and stuff on weekends or when I’m not working, et cetera,” Perry added. “But really it’s about balance.”