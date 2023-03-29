Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel’s ongoing “feud” continues.

Despite Damon not joining his “Air” director and co-star Ben Affleck for his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” interview on Tuesday, he did call in for a video chat. Not something the host was thrilled about, of course.

Kimmel told Affleck, “You have so many great performances in this, so many, I can’t even pick who I liked the best.

“You were great in it, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker… Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Julius [Tennon], her husband… We had all the great people from the cast on the show.”

READ MORE: Matt Damon Calls Jimmy Kimmel A ‘Terrible Human Being’ Amid Years-Long Feud (Exclusive)

Affleck responded, noticing Damon’s absence in Kimmel’s list, “You’re leaving someone out. I mean, Matt Damon’s the lead.”

“I said all the great people from the film,” Kimmel smiled.

Affleck insisted, “I understand you have your feuds… Matt is a friend of mine.

“Honest to God, it would mean a lot to me if you would just ask him one question about the movie… I can get him on the phone.”

“Fine, call him, this will be your wedding gift,” Kimmel responded. “[But] I’m only asking him one question.”

Damon then appeared on screen, saying: “What’s up everybody? I’m on the show! Zoom style!”

Despite Kimmel then asking an unusually nice question considering their longtime mock feud, the Zoom filters eventually began to show up on screen, with the video pausing to make Damon pull numerous faces.

READ MORE: Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Is ‘Thrilled’ Matt Damon Won’t Be At This Year’s Ceremony

The host had said, “So you play Sonny Vacarro, who I have to admit you captured pretty well, how do you approach playing a real person [versus] playing a fictional character?” with Damon being shocked at being asked a nice q.

However, he quickly noticed he was being turned into things like a swaying hotdog, with the host giving him a mohawk and a lion’s mane.

Damon screamed: “Was that even a real question? Why don’t you take your little question and your little show and shove it up your big hairy a**!”

The Zoom call was then conveniently disconnected, with Kimmel apologizing for the foul language, saying, “He is out of control!”

For more on the pair’s hilarious feud click through the gallery below.