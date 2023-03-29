Jeremy Renner is crediting his daughter Ava with helping him heal in the wake of his serious snow plow accident in January.

The 52-year-old Marvel star shares Ava with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, and on Tuesday, he took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate Ava’s 10th birthday.

“Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!! So very proud of you in every way,” the action star captioned a photo of himself and Ava, with a heart emoji covering her face. “Your hugs and your love have healed me so incredibly fast.”

And while Ava has done a lot for her dad, he also made some promises to her.

“I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you. I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours,” Renner wrote. “I love you, Daddy.”

Jeremy Renner/Instagram

The “Hawkeye” star is on the mend after his January accident in which he was crushed by a snowcat as he tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt as it rolled. The accident left him in critical condition.

As a result, Renner suffered “30 plus broken bones” and had to undergo chest surgery for “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

Renner has since kept his fans and followers updated on his recovery. The “Mayor of Kingstown” star has joked he’s “in the shop now, working on me,” and revealed that he’s been getting electric stimulation on his leg.

Earlier this week he shared a video of himself walking on an assisted treadmill.

