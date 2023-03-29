Hugh Grant misses the days before cell phones.

This week, the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves” star was on Global’s “The Late Show”, and he explained why he finds film sets so “sad” nowadays.

“Films are so weird now,” he said.

“You know, in the old days, by the end of the second week, you were all getting drunk in the evening and having dinner and falling in love with each other and all that,” Grant continued. “And all that stopped because of telephones. Really everyone goes home and looks at Twitter. It’s so sad.”

Host Stephen Colbert then asked, “So, if there weren’t telephones on set, there’d be more affairs going on?”

“Yeah, I think so,” Grant answered. “You know, [Quentin] Tarantino bans telephones from sets and quite right too, and the people there, they do all shag each other — or so I’m told.”

