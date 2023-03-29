Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2' at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

A true friend gives you their honest opinion on your fashion choices, right? That’s exactly what Jennifer Aniston did for her longtime pal and co-star, Adam Sandler, on the red carpet for their new Netflix film, “Murder Mystery 2”.

Aniston, ever the fashionista, was simply aghast when she saw Sandler on the carpet in a sweatshirt — which, in the “50 First Date” actor’s defence is not out of the norm of his typical laid-back style.

“What the hell are you doing?! Aniston screamed while speaking to ET’s Nischelle Turner. “I’m not standing next to him. Sweatpants.”

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Murder Mystery 2” at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. — Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Aniston attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Murder Mystery 2” at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. — Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When asked about the fashion choice, Sandler claimed Aniston encouraged it.

“You said it, you texted me, ‘Please wear your sweatshirt,'” Sandler said.

“I said, ‘Please don’t wear your sweatshirt,” Aniston, who dressed to impress in a hand-beaded gown, fired back.

Despite the back and forth between the pair, things were all good, as Sandler planted a cheek on his co-star’s face after wrapping up an interview of his own.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Murder Mystery 2” at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. — Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of “Murder Mystery 2” held at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. — Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Turning her attention off Sandler’s fit and to the film, Aniston said she’s all for a part three, should the pair’s hit “Murder Mystery” franchise continue on.

“I’ll take it,” she said about a possible third film in the series. As for her casting wish list, Aniston told ET she hasn’t thought that one out just yet.

The film sees Aniston and Sandler back to crack another case, as the couple, Nick and Audrey Spitz, find themselves at the centre of an international investigation when a friend is abducted.

While fans clearly want more of the duo on screen, with the pair recently throwing out the idea of having Sandler’s other frequent collaborator, Drew Barrymore, join them for a “Three’s Company” remake, Aniston said it all depends on how well “Murder Mystery 2” is received.

“It depends on how everybody responds to this film,” Aniston said. “And if they enjoy themselves and had a good time, Netflix will hopefully say, ‘Yep.'”

“Murder Mystery 2” hits Netflix March 31.

