Ben Affleck put Jimmy Kimmel in an awkward situation at his and Jennifer Lopez’s holiday party.

Affleck appeared on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote his new flick “Air”, when the host thanked him for inviting him and his wife Molly to their Christmas bash.

However, Kimmel admitted, “There was some awkwardness there.”

He then poked fun at Affleck for not being as “psyched” about the party like everyone else, with the actor joking: “I have a very unhappy looking resting face,” seemingly mocking those Grammys memes.

Kimmel went on to say how Affleck and Lopez greeted them at the door, and all was going well until he noticed a familiar face.

READ MORE: Matt Damon Slams Jimmy Kimmel For Asking Him Fake ‘Real’ Question Amid Feud: ‘Shove It Up Your Big Hairy A**’

Kimmel, who had an infamous feud with Jay Leno, recalled, “Then Leno and his wife Mavis walk in, and they come up and we’re talking and it’s a little bit uncomfortable.

“Then all of a sudden you go, ‘Don’t you guys have like a feud or something?’

“We stood there in shock and then you left,” he added.

Affleck laughed, “I thought it’d be fun! You know, you get the two little fish in a different colour and you put ’em in a bowl! Have fun.”

Kimmel added, “It was a Christmas miracle… thank you again for that.”

“THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO” — Air Date 1/10/08 — Episode 3473 — Pictured: Jimmy Kimmel during an interview with host Jay Leno on January 10, 2008 — Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

READ MORE: Matt Damon Calls Jimmy Kimmel A ‘Terrible Human Being’ Amid Years-Long Feud (Exclusive)

Leno previously admitted he’d apologized to Kimmel after not letting him know that he’d decided to stay at NBC years ago. They’d shared a discussion about him considering moving to ABC back in 2008.

At the time, Leno suggested “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” be pushed back and air from midnight to 12:35 a.m. — a move Kimmel approved.

However, he reportedly didn’t keep Kimmel in the loop.

Leno told Bill Maher for his “Club Random” podcast last summer, “I suppose I should have called Jimmy and explained to him again, but I didn’t. I don’t know why I didn’t. I just didn’t. I thought he probably would figure it out. But I think maybe he was hurt by that, and I apologized to him for that.”