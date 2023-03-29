Jeremy Renner calls himself “a lucky man” after surviving a terrifying snow plow accident in the first teaser for his upcoming sit down interview with Diane Sawyer.

The ABC News special, titled “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph”, marks the actor’s first public press appearance since his life-threatening accident occurred in January.

In the harrowing clip, Renner reveals he remembers “all of” the pain.

“I was awake through every moment,” he says of getting crushed by his Sno-Cat that weights at least 14,330 pounds.

The “Hawkeye” star, 52, was run over while trying to help his nephew out of the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe. He was immediately hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and an alarming long list of orthopaedic injuries, including eight ribs broken in 14 places and face injuries such as a broken eye socket and jaw.

“I see him in a pool of blood coming from his head,” Renner’s nephew, who also appears in the special, tells Sawyer. “I ran up to him. I didn’t think he was alive.”

The teaser for the interview also includes the shocking 911 call that was made, which hears Renner moaning in pain in the background as he’s told to “keep fighting.”

Regarding his injuries, the actor recalls thinking, “What’s my body going to look like? Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?”

Throughout the two-minute clip, Renner remains collected until he’s seen holding back tears as Sawyer says, “I heard that you had, in sign language, you said to your family, ‘I’m sorry.’”

He goes on to explain that he “chose to survive” as footage of his road to recovery, including intense physical therapy, is shown on screen.

“That’s not gonna kill me, no way,” he says. “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium.”

“Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” will air April 6 on ABC, and will also be available to stream on Hulu. A few days after the TV special, Renner’s new Disney+ series “Rennervations” will premiere on the streamer April 12.