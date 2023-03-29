The state of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ relationship is still up in the air.

Amid the ongoing scandal over the “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars’ affair, sources spoke with People about the pair’s future.

One insider said that Sandoval and Leviss are “still not putting a label on things between them.”

The source explained, “[They] are both taking time to adjust to where things are now before making any decisions about their futures. They care about one another. Their relationship was emotional way before it was physical.”

They added, “This is a new chapter. They need to figure out what they want that to look like.”

Of course, the pair are still dealing with the pressures from the fallout of their affair becoming public, including Sandoval’s breakup from co-star Ariana Madix, as well as the recent “Vanderpump Rules” reunion show taping.

“The reunion was tough, but they didn’t expect it wouldn’t be,” a second source told People. “They’ve both clearly stated they regret the circumstances around what happened — and apologized sincerely for the hurt they caused — but at the end of the day, they can’t change anything about how things were handled.”

The source added, “Now is all about moving forward.”