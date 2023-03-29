Adele found one way to entertain herself during lockdown.

The singer sipped a glass of wine as she took to the stage during her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

There she is! With her glass of wine 😍🍷 Someone Like You at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. #WeekendsWithAdele #Adele @Adele pic.twitter.com/WNwZLyvyAc — Adam – Adele 🎵👑 (@adamdaydreamer) March 28, 2023

She told the crowd how she once drank multiple bottles of vino before midday.

She said, according to the Daily Star, “I remember when I came here in Covid, in lockdown, it was 11 a.m. and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in — like we all were.

“I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk basically,” the musician added, according to The Sun.

Adele previously told Oprah Winfrey how she stopped drinking after her estranged father, Mark Evans, died from bowel cancer in May 2021. She also divorced Simon Konecki that same year.

The “Someone Like You” hitmaker, whose weight loss journey hit headlines after she lost around seven stone, recalled of her decision to become healthier, “Once I realized that I had a lot of work to do on myself, I stopped drinking and I started working out a lot … to keep me sort of centred.”

Saturday had been scheduled as Adele’s final Vegas date, but it’s since been announced that she’ll be returning for some more shows in June. She’ll also be releasing a concert film.