Keanu Reeves’ happy place is with his love.

In an interview with People, the 58-year-old “John Wick: Chapter 4” star was asked what is last moment of bliss was.

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” the actor said, referring to his longtime partner, artist Alexandra Grant.

“We were in bed,” Reeves continued. “We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Reeves and Grant were first romantically linked when they attended a Saint Laurent fashion show in 2019. Later that year, they walked the red carpet together at the annual LACMA Art + Film Gala.

The actor also answered a number of other questions, including about his last recurring dream.

“I’ve had recurring nightmares, but they’re too scary to describe. It’s always fun to fly in dreams, isn’t it? I’m just glad I have the chance to do it anywhere. It’s quite extraordinary,” he said.

Sharing the last game he played, Reeves revealed, “I’ve been playing some chess. It’s a competitive game. I don’t think you walk to the board and go, ‘I hope I lose.’ If you don’t know how to play, I’m great—yeah, I’m a master. And if you’re really good, I’m terrible.”

Finally, recalling the last time he got to watch the sunrise, Reeves said, “I was recently traveling in Japan and had some wonderful jet lag and got to see the sun rising in Kyoto. Those are always cool. You have to stop, like, ‘Aren’t we glad to be here?'”