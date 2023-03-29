Click to share this via email

Wes Anderson is taking movie fans to the desert.

On Wednesday, the first trailer dropped for the acclaimed director’s new comedy “Asteroid City”, starring Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and many more.

Courtesy of Pop. 87 Productions/Focus Features

“‘Asteroid City’ takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955,” the official description reads. “The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.”

Steve Carell – Photo: Courtesy of Pop. 87 Productions/Focus Features

The trailer shows off Anderson’s signature visual style, mixed with classic westerns and old sci-fi movies, plus his trademark deadpan sense of humour.

Scarlett Johansson – Photo: Courtesy of Pop. 87 Productions/Focus Features

Also starring in the movie are Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan and Jeff Goldblum.

Fisher Stevens, Jeffrey Wright, Tony Revolori, and Bob Balaban – Photo: Courtesy of Pop. 87 Productions/Focus Features

Meanwhile, Anderson fans have a lot to look forward to this year, as the director also has his Roald Dahl adaptation, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”, slated to hit Netflix this fall.

“Asteroid City” opens in limited release on June 16 and opens wide on June 23.