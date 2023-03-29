Sources close to Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are providing insight on what lead to the couple’s divorce after spending more than a decade together.

Simply put, they are two very different people who’ve grown apart, insiders tell People for their latest issue.

Prior to announcing their divorce on March 24 in a joint statement, it was “very difficult” for Witherspoon to accept the reality of her failed marriage, according to one of the actress’ sources.

“They’ve been spending less and less time together while she was working,” the source continues, noting that Witherspoon, 47, is “headstrong and focused” while Toth, 52, is more “laid-back.”

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth’s Divorce Reportedly ‘Brewing For Some Time’

A film source adds that the pair recently found themselves having “fewer interests in common.”

In 2022, the couple grew more distant as Witherspoon began spending more time in Nashville, producing the Apple TV singing competition “My Kind of Country” and flipping a home she purchased in the area, all while working on a handful of other projects including producing “Daisy Jones & the Six” and filming “The Morning Show” Season 3.

While Toth is also driven, “he prefers less frenzy,” another show business source explains, adding that, on the contrary, “She has her hand in a lot of pots.”

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Wishes ‘Sweet Husband’ Jim Toth A Happy Birthday With Cute Selfie

In 2019, Toth left top talent agency CAA, where he served as one of its execs after climbing his way up from the mail room. From there, he went on to serve on the board of directors at tech company Flowcode and landed a job working for the streaming service Quibi, which no longer exists.

Witherspoon and Toth “worked on” their issues, however they ultimately decided to end their nearly 12-year marriage, the actress’ source notes. Another source close to the couple adds that deciding to call it quits “took a long time.”

“They didn’t come to the decision to divorce easily and hastily,” the seconds source elaborates. “This is so hard for both of them.”