Keanu Reeves loves Canadian indie pop band Alvvays.

The Canadian actor recently spoke about listening to the band during a Reddit AMA, before he was asked about being a fan of them in a chat with NME.

He told Alex Flood, “I don’t have their new record. I bought it digitally but I don’t have it on vinyl,” when asked what his favourite album was at the moment.

“So it’s your favourite album to-be?” Flood questioned of Blue Rev.

Reeves responded, “Yeah. Can I say that? Because I love that band.”

“THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON” — Episode 1774 — Pictured: Musical guest Alvvays performs on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images) — Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Flood then asked, “What is it about them that you love?” to which the “Matrix” star replied, “I like me a good pop song, and I like me a kind of inventiveness in it.

“I think the lead singer [Molly Rankin], she’s great, and the textures of it. I mean, I love bass guitar and drums and I like their energy.”

Reeves has a lot of love for Canada, with him recently having the most Canadian and humble response to being “royalty” in his home country as he chatted to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté.

“First of all, you are Canadian royalty,” she insisted, as Reeves proclaimed, “No, I’m not… No!”

The actor, who has been promoting his latest flick “John Wick: Chapter 4”, sweetly added, “That’s kind.”

At the end of the interview, Chanté couldn’t resist calling him royalty one last time while thanking him for the chat.

He smiled and said, “I’m not a Canadian royal!”

See more in the clip below.