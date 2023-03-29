Mike Myers apparently doesn’t like people looking him in the eye.

On the “Carly & Jay” radio show recently, Canadian DJ Jay Brody claimed that he was actually fired by the actor from one of his film sets for breaking that rule.

“Mike Myers had me fired off the set of ‘The Love Guru’ because I made eye contact with him — and I was there as his bodyguard!” Brody said.

A rep for the actor disputed the claim, though, telling Page Six, “Mike didn’t have a bodyguard on ‘The Love Guru.’”

But Brody told the outlet that he had worked as a security guard assigned to the shooting location for the 2008 film in downtown Toronto.

He also claimed that he was warned that the “Wayne’s World” star had a rule about looking him in the eye.

“You can’t look at him,” Brody said, explaining that was true, even though Myers was “going to be in a wig and prosthetics” for the shoot.

“First hour I’m there… I don’t know what he looks like yet, so I just see a man approaching, long hair, thick beard, and I think, ‘That’s Mike Myers,’” he continued. “I look down, to not look at him… but I realize you can’t just let anyone into the trailer, so I look up and I catch his eye for a second.”

He added, “within an hour, I get a phone call letting me know, I’m fired and I have to get off the set.”

Though Brody clarified that Myers “never said anything to me personally.”