Larry David’s beloved comedy may finally be coming to an end.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources say that the upcoming 12th season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is likely to be the show’s last.

The new season doesn’t yet have a premiere date, though it wrapped filming this week.

Writer-producer Jon Hyman posted a now-deleted tweet this week after the production wrapped, writing, “Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a s**t. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.”

“Curb” star Richard Lewis shared a tweet that also appeared to suggest the new season would bring the show to a close.

“Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted,” he wrote.

There I was a few hours ago in my trailer on location to shoot my last scene of #Curb12.

Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you LD. pic.twitter.com/E0v6su64jQ — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) March 25, 2023

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” was creator and star Larry David’s follow-up to “Seinfeld”. The show first premiered on HBO in October 2000.

Over the years, the show has taken extended breaks between seasons, including a six-year hiatus between seasons 8 and 9, from 2011 to 2017.

The show’s 11th season aired in 2021.