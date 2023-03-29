Drake caught a vibe to one of Avril Lavigne’s earlier hits.

While enjoying a night out last week at a Miami nightclub during Miami Music Week, the rapper was spotted jamming out to the fellow Canadian’s 2002 track “Complicated”. In a video uploaded to TikTok, Drake is seen vibing in the DJ booth with one hand in the air as he mixes the song with his other hand before a large gust of smoke quickly bursts out of a fog machine inside the loud venue.

“Drake giving 2000’s vibes last night,” the user captioned the TikTok, which has garnered over 120,000 views and nearly 20,000 likes.

“Canadians rise up,” one fan commented while another wrote, “This is my new favourite video.”

“I am screaming he’s just like us,” another chimed in, commenting on Drake being a relatable millennial.

The user’s video was also shared to Complex‘s Instagram page where one fan summed up in the comments, writing, “How can you not vibe to this song.”

In August 2022, Drake, 36, and Lavigne, 38, hung out at the rapper’s Young Money reunion show in Toronto with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne where they posed for a photo together.