Lily Rose has tied the knot!

On Saturday, the 29-year-old country singer married her longtime partner Daira Eamon in a beautiful ceremony at The Bridge Building in Nashville.

“We wanted to get married in Nashville because it was ‘our’ home together, and we wanted all of our family and friends to come to celebrate us here,” the couple told People, which also shared photos from the wedding. “[The Bridge Building] had been a dream of ours since we first saw it.”

Photo: Steph Sorenson Photography @steph_sorenson

The look of the wedding was kept to a simple black-and-white theme, with Rose wearing a custom white suit from Indochino, while 28-year-old Eamon wore a gorgeous sheer dress from Galia Lahav.

Rose’s father Neil “Hondo” Williamson made a speech welcoming everyone to the reception, whiche the couple said was “super modern with some fun touches like disco balls and light up letter signs.”

Photo: Steph Sorenson Photography @steph_sorenson

The “Whatcha Know About That” singer did her first dance to “Dancing in the Dark” by Marc Scibilia, while Eamon did hers to Eliott’s cover of “Dancing Queen.”

Guests mingled and danced on a rooftop overlooking Nashville.

Rose and Eamon got engaged in October 2021, the same month the singer released her debut album Stronger Than I Am, which she previously told People she hoped would be an inspiration to the LGBTQ community.

“I hope with my music, I can now show other parents and kids that there is no fear. Your kid can do anything,” she said at the time. “There’s not the fear of, ‘Well, I don’t know if you’ll be accepted or embraced,’ or whatever the word you want to use is.”