Snoop Dogg is a big “Game of Thrones” fan.

The rapper met Daenerys Targaryen actress Emilia Clarke — who acquired three dragon eggs in the pilot — backstage at his show at London’s O2 Arena last week.

Clarke then posted a photo and a video of the meeting on Instagram, revealing how much she’d been fangirling.

Snoop told her, “I would protect your eggs any day… I’m here for you, baby” in the clip, as Clarke looked noticeably shocked.

She then beamed and said, “I’m blown away!” as Snoop continued, “You know I’m a fan of the show, right?”

Clarke insisted, “Can I get that in writing? You know I’ve been a fan of you since forever and ever and ever?”

“SNOOP. DOGGY. DOGG. 🤯🥳 The man, the myth, the legend. When he calls, you (I) come running,” the actress captioned the post.

Not ending his gushing comments there, Snoop responded, “I’ love me some you 🐉🔥🐾🎥🥰”