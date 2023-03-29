Click to share this via email

Kieran Culkin saw the darker side of fame in his family.

In the latest digital cover feature profile at Esquire, the “Succession” star opened up about watching older brother Macaulay Culkin achieve fame as a kid in “Home Alone”.

“Even at that time, as a kid, I remember thinking, ‘That sucks for him’,” Kieran said.

“Poor f**king guy,” he added. “He was little and having to try to accept that level of fame as reality.”

That feeling didn’t stop Kieran or their younger brother Rory Culkin from seeking out careers as actors.

Kieran had his big breakthrough as an actor in the 2002 film “Igby Goes Down”, but he recalled how he “flipped out” when people first started using the word “career” to talk about his work.

“I had this unhealthy relationship with what I did for a living,” he explained. “I really wanted to do it, but I didn’t want to be successful at it.”

Along with “Succession”, Kieran has also appeared in films like “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”, “Margaret” and “No Sudden Move”.