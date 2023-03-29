Lisa Rinna isn’t shutting the door on a return to reality TV.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently spoke with CR Fashion Book, and she was asked about the possibility of doing a new show with her family.

“Never say never,” she said, according to Page Six.

In fact, Rinna acknowledged that she’s have happy to live her life in the public eye.

“I love fame,” she said. “I think it’s the greatest thing.”

Despite all that, she did feel that she’d reached the end of the road with “Real Housewives” before her exit from the show last year, after eight seasons.

“It was hard because it’s a job, and it’s hard for me to leave a good paycheck, but I just really knew in my gut that it was time to move on,” Rinna said of her decision.

Since leaving the show, Rinna has focused more on the world of fashion, as well as her Rinna Beauty line.