The adventures of the crime-fighting Reagan family will continue.

On Wednesday, March 29, CBS announced the renewal of “Blue Bloods” for the upcoming 2023-2024 season, which will be the series’ 14th.

“‘Blue Bloods’ has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS’ winning lineup,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement.

“Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series’ dramatic storytelling,” Reisenbach’s statement continued. “We can’t wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season.”

According to CBS’ statement, “Blue Bloods” is the No. 1 primetime series on Fridays, drawing an average of 9.54 million each week; when multi-platform viewing is added into the equation, that average rises to 11 million per episode.

Stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray will all be returning.

However, Deadline reports that the season-14 renewal only came after contract negotiations that resulted in significant budget cuts that resulted in the series’ stars and producers accepting a 25 per cent pay cut in order to maintain the jobs of hundreds of crew members and support personnel employed by the show.

Following the news, Wahlberg shared a celebratory post on Instagram.