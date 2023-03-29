Billy Corgan has had some real issues with his dad.

The Smashing Pumpkins singer was on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM this week, and he shared how his dad won the lottery, but didn’t tell him about it.

“He showed up — new clothes, new car. I said, ‘Did you rent this car?’ He laughed and said, ‘Sorta,’” Corgan recalled.

Some time afterward, the musician learned that his father had actually hit a spot of very, very good luck financially.

“His wife’s aunt had won the Florida state lottery — $27 million, clean … but my father didn’t want me to know because [he thought] I would ask him for my money back that he stole from me,” Corgan said. “That’s how my father’s brain worked.”

He also told Stern of his dad, “He stole money from me multiple times.”

Also in the interview, Corgan spoke about the sudden death of his friend Lisa Marie Presley.

“She was awesome – that was a tough one,” he said. “That was really hard for me because she was a one-of-a-kind person and the world really didn’t know her because they of course always knew her as Elvis’ daughter, but she was a really, really, cool, unique person.”

Corgan performed at Presley’s funeral, and in 2003, they co-wrote the song “Savior” on her debut album To Whom It May Concern.

“She was actually really talented … If you get a chance to hear her voice, she inherited a lot of her father’s great depth and the voice and it’s a shame that she didn’t make more music,” Corgan said.