Awkwafina is back as Nora from Queens.

Comedy Central released the official teaser for season 3 of the show ahead of the premiere.

“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” is inspired by the creator and writer’s life growing up in Queens, New York. Season 3 will also serve as her directorial debut reports Variety.

Season 3 sees Nora deal with the conflicts of life, as season 3 “explores themes of identity and success.”

Her cousin Edmund, played by “SNL” star Bowen Yang, attempts to help her discover new hobbies like reading – which Nora immediately rejects when she can’t name a single book. By the end of the teaser, her grandmother, played by Lori Tan Chinn, joins in on suggesting hobbies for her granddaughter to enjoy with the family.

BD Wong returns in the role of Nora’s father, with Jennifer Esposito confirmed as a recurring guest for Season 3. Additional guest stars in the third season will be Scott Adsit, Celia Au, Gabo Augustine, Michael Bolton, Ross Butler, Jordan Carlos, Ronny Chieng, Jen D’Angelo, Lea DeLaria, Chrissie Fit, Woody Fu, Janeane Garafalo, Gina Gershon, Judy Gold, Ken Jeong, Adrian Martinez, Frankie Muniz, Jon ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Noah Robbins, Jai Rodriguez and Greta Titelman.

Bill Benz, Jordan Kim and Laura Murphy will serve as directors of the series, along with Awkwafina.

Season 3 of “Awkwafina is Nora From Queen’s” is set to debut on April 26.