Two key supporting players will be back when Deadpool returns for his third cinematic outing.

Deadline is reporting that Leslie Uggams and Karain Soni will both be returning for “Deadpool 3”, joining star Ryan Reynolds as the titular “Merc with a Mouth” and Hugh Jackman, who’ll be reprising his “X-Men” role of Wolverine for a highly anticipated superhero team-up.

As fans of the franchise will recall, Uggams portrays Blind Al, Deadpool’s roomate/hostage/housekeeper, while Soni is taxi driver/sidekick Dopinder.

In addition, Emma Corrin — best known for portraying Princess Diana in “The Crown” — has joined the cast, with Reynolds himself making the announcement on social media.

While information on Corrin’s character hasn’t been officially released, Deadline reported that they would be in “a leading role,” and would be playing a villain.