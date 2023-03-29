“The X-Files” will return with a new face.

On the newest episode of CBC’s “On The Coast with Gloria Macarenko” podcast, series creator Chris Carter revealed “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler will be rebooting the series and taking it in a different direction with a new cast.

“I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So, he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory,” said Carter.

He went on to explain how the show would have to adapt to modern times where society is obsessed with conspiracy theories.

“We’re so steeped in conspiracies now. The X-Files dealt with a central conspiracy, but now the world is so full of conspiracies that I think that it would be a different show,” he continued.

The original series ran on Fox in the US from 1993 – 2002, with two movies in 1998 and 2008. The series received an additional two seasons in 2016 and 2o18.

Details regarding the reboot have been kept tight under wraps and was part of Coogler’s deal with Walt Disney Television.

Despite the series’ new cast, David Duchovy wasn’t against the idea of returning again for the reboot.

After Gillian Anderson’s comment she was done with the series, her co-star confirmed his interest.

“I know what Gillian said, but there’s no reason for me to say anything like that,” Duchovny told The Guardian. “Maybe she said it just so that people would stop asking her.”